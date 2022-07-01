Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush is made on the budget of Rs 500 crore. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in prominent roles.

The Indian cinema is all set to see a plethora of big-budget films releasing next year showcasing some really exciting new pairings as well, case in point, the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer and Om Raut directorial, Adipurush.

While we hoped that extremely power-packed performers like Kriti and Prabhas sharing screen together would definitely be a treat for all fans and also romance lovers, a source close to the film has confirmed the same.

A source close to the film who has seen some bits and pieces of it, shares, "Last week, the entire cast and film team had gotten together at director Om Raut’s house to celebrate what they have achieved till now and to see how the film is shaping up. They also watched some of Kriti and Prabhas’ scenes, which have turned out very well. The chemistry between them has translated beautifully, they just make for a fabulous pair on screen."

Talking about the film and his role, Prabhas had said in a statement, “Every role and character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic specially the way Om Raut has designed it. I am sure that all the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

Set to hit the screens in January 2023, it will release in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in prominent roles. It is made on the humongous budget of Rs 500 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.