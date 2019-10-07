You are here:

Adil Hussain joins cast of Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp

Adil Hussain, who worked in films like Kabir Singh and Life of Pi, has joined the star cast of American web series Star Trek: Discovery.

The makers of the series shared the trailer on Twitter in which Adil is seen briefly role alongside actors Doug Jones, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, David Ajala, Wilson Cruz, and Michelle Yeoh. The one-minute-ten-second trailer of series based in a fictional world takes the audience 930 years into the future. Going by the clip, Hussain seems to be playing the role of a scientist who is helping in the fight against evil forces.

Here is the trailer.

Before sharing the first trailer on social media, makers launched it at the New York Comic-Con on 5 October (Saturday).

According to News18, Hussain is not the first Indian to join the science-fiction franchise. The late Persis Khambatta has played Lieutenant Ilia in Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979).

The third season of Star Trek is slated to premiere next year.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

