Adil Hussain ends association as brand ambassador of Pondicherry International Film Festival ahead of second edition

Actor Adil Hussain ended his association as the brand ambassador from Pondicherry International Film Festival on Monday. Festival director Saibal Chatterjee, advisors Utpal Borpujari and Sanjay Sarma have also withdrawn their association with the festival ahead of its second edition.

For those calling to know about our disengagement with @pondyfilmfest, this official statement is all we have to say at the moment. Would like to thank @CMPuducherry, @pondytourism, @afpondy & others for all their support in the past. @_AdilHussain @UtpalBorpujari @saibalchatter pic.twitter.com/KIbysMXV6N — sanjay sarma (@nick_sarma) August 5, 2019

According to a press release, the team behind the movie gala took the decision because of operational inability of the current promoters to match the "collective vision of the advisory in taking the festival forward in terms of scope, scale and stature" as it was originally envisaged.

The release further stated the advisory team will remain committed to Pondicherry and its cinema lovers.

The release added that they are planning to return with a new format that "celebrates cinema and the arts", which will be announced shortly.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 15:11:21 IST