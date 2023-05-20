Adhyayan Suman, who was seen in films like Haal-E-Dil, Himmatwala, Heartless, and more recently in the show Aashram, spoke about not getting work in the industry and how he was advised by people to attend parties to land films. All these revelations happened in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He said, “People used to tell me go and party with industry people. But my question is, how will I get work by partying? Also, you can’t just go and party with them (established names in the industry) . If you are a nobody and haven’t done something big yet, they are not going to invite you. Either you need to be very successful or be a childhood friend of a star kid to chill around them.”

He added, “I’ve had casting directors calling me at 2am and saying, ‘Abhi aaja uthkar’. They woke me up at odd times, asked me ki abhi aaja party karne raat ko, and I’ve gone to such parties. I was desperate for work. But after a few times, I felt like a dog. Usne abhi bola uth jaao, phir bola baith jaao. (They have said get up, then said sit down).” He added that he couldn’t deny “because if you deny them, you are hurting their fragile egos.”

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar Suman opened up on Adhyayan Suman & Kangana Ranaut’s traumatic and tumultous relationship. He revealed, “I was aware of every single moment. But I never talked to Kangana. That’s his battle, he has to fight it. I can only give him the strength to fight that battle. I cannot fight his battles. I can only give him the strength to fight that battle. I cannot fight his battles. I can never be that dad who would go and tell the other person, ‘why did you wrong my child.’”

He added, “I am never against any relationship. I was not against his relationship with Kangana. I think it’s a phase in life; sometimes you succeed in your first relationship, and sometimes you fail. Nobody wants that they fail in their first relationship. But society loves drama. People would have wanted Kangana and Adhyayan’s relationship to end. Sometimes even your friends do not want your happiness.”

