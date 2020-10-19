Adele to debut as host of Saturday Night Live on 24 October; H.E.R will feature as musical guest

Singer Adele is set to make her debut as a host on US late-night stand-up show Saturday Night Live (SNL) on 24 October.

Adele will be joined by singer-songwriter H.E.R, who will serve as musical guest on the episode.

The 32-year-old Oscar-winner singer took to Instagram to share her excitement on hosting SNL for the first time. She wrote that she is "absolutely terrified" and gushed about sharing the stage with H.E.R. "I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs," wrote Adele.

Here is her post

Billboard writes that the news of her rare public appearance has sparked rumours of a new album. The British singer had previously appeared as a musical guest on the show in October 2008 and then on the eve of the presidential election in November 2015.

Adele joins the likes of Drake, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Styles among the music stars who have presented the programme.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)