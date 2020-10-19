Adele to debut as host of Saturday Night Live on 24 October; H.E.R will feature as musical guest
Singer Adele is set to make her debut as a host on US late-night stand-up show Saturday Night Live (SNL) on 24 October.
Adele will be joined by singer-songwriter H.E.R, who will serve as musical guest on the episode.
The 32-year-old Oscar-winner singer took to Instagram to share her excitement on hosting SNL for the first time. She wrote that she is "absolutely terrified" and gushed about sharing the stage with H.E.R. "I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs," wrote Adele.
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️
Billboard writes that the news of her rare public appearance has sparked rumours of a new album. The British singer had previously appeared as a musical guest on the show in October 2008 and then on the eve of the presidential election in November 2015.
Adele joins the likes of Drake, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Styles among the music stars who have presented the programme.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
