Popular English singer Adele has cancelled all 24 dates in her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The call-off which was made abruptly on Thursday, just 24 hours before the opening night, has left her fans shocked.

Adele had to play the first of 24 planned shows on Friday, 21 January at the Caesars Palace’s Colosseum. As reported by BBC, the ‘Weekends With Adele’ series was announced in late November and would see the singer performing to two shows every weekend till April. This would have been Adele’s first live concert in five years, tickets for which ranged from $85 to $685.

The 33-year-old singer posted a video on her Twitter and Instagram handle, in which she can be seen crying and apologising to her fans for the cancelled show.

“Half my team have COVID and it has been impossible to finish the show”, she said. Adele added that she was sorry and gutted for not being able to give what she promised. The singer also apologised to her fans who already travelled to Las Vegas for her live show.

In the clip, Adele added that she had been awake for over 30 hours trying to solve logistical issues but delivery delays and COVID-19 cases among her crew members made it impossible to bring the show to life.

After Adele announced the abrupt cancellation, her fans began expressing their views and concerns regarding the same. Many internet users offered their support to the singer. A user wrote, “Minor set back for a major comeback! We still love you. Thoughts and prayer for you and our team”, while another person wrote, “Adele we love you and I’m pretty sure your fans would understand”.

However, several fans were frustrated over the announcement, especially those who faced losing hundreds of pounds from flight and hotel bookings.

A fan, Gillian Rowland-Kain was already on her flight to Las Vegas from New York when the news of the cancellation came. “Her lack of notice is astounding, I’m angry and frustrated”, the fan told BBC.

Another fan from Kansas City said that his wife paid nearly $1,800 for her hotel and flights to Vegas for this weekend’s show. He said that had Adele announced the call off a few days sooner, it would have made all the difference in terms of refund.

Even though the 24-date Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas residency stands cancelled, Adele has said that all dates will be rescheduled. Ticketmaster is also offering refunds beginning from Thursday and through 30 days, as reported by The Las Vegas Review Journal.