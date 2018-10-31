Adele named richest UK celebrity under 30 for the third time, surpassing Ed Sheeran and Daniel Radcliffe

Adele has once again been named the richest celebrity in the United Kingdom with a fortune of Rs £147.5m. The 'Hello' singer surpassed the likes of Ed Sheeran, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in terms of wealth despite not releasing new music the whole year, in a list compiled by Heat Magazine.

Retaining her position as Britian's richest star under 30, the singer-songwriter's finances recorded a rise of £15 million in the past year. Although her last album 25 was released in 2015, her sold-out world tour which concluded last summer at the Wembley Stadium can be credited for her burgeoning wealth. She earned a massive £42million from her gigs alone last year, reports the Deccan Chronicle. Her put her studio priorities on hold after the birth of her son, Angelo.

Other celebrities in the list include Ed Sheeran, whose wealth for the year has been valued at £94m. The 27-year-old musician nearly doubled his fortune possibly due to the release of his third album, ÷. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe came in third with £87m, all of British boy band One Direction members and Emma Watson.

New entrants to the list include Star Wars' John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, both of whom raked in £4.6m each.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 11:49 AM