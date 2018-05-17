Adele may play Nancy in Toby Haynes' remake of Oliver Twist musical — only if she auditions

Disney wants Adele to audition for Nancy’s role in upcoming Oliver Twist musical Oliver!, as reported by Daily Mail.

According to the same report, the producers are keen on having Adele play Nancy’s part but refuse to give her preferential treatment.

Adele has made her mark as one of the successful pop stars of her time and has won an Oscar for her languish Bond theme 'Skyfall'. And while she has proved her mettle in the music industry, her lack of experience in movies is why she will have to audition for the part just like everyone else.

The Sun reports that the producers know she has a "world class voice" but want to see if she can sustain that while acting and dancing.

A remake of Carol Reed’s 1968 musical Oliver!, that was adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic Oliver Twist, was first announced in 2015 and holds the same title. The musical is set to be directed by Toby Haynes whose notable works include Sherlock, Being Human, Black Mirror and the most recent Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

Mastermind theatrical producer responsible for the massive success of 2012 Oscar-winning musical Les Miserable, Sir Cameron Mckintosh, has also put his weight behind this one.

The original Oliver! won five Oscars, including Oscar for Best Film and now with a Disney-backed remake and hopefully with Adele playing Nancy, fans are expecting a major theatrical treat.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018 13:06 PM