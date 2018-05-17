You are here:

Adele may play Nancy in Toby Haynes' remake of Oliver Twist musical — only if she auditions

FP Staff

May,17 2018 13:04:44 IST

Disney wants Adele to audition for Nancy’s role in upcoming Oliver Twist musical Oliver!, as reported by Daily Mail.

According to the same report, the producers are keen on having Adele play Nancy’s part but refuse to give her preferential treatment.

Adele. YouTube

Adele. YouTube

Adele has made her mark as one of the successful pop stars of her time and has won an Oscar  for her languish Bond theme 'Skyfall'. And while she has proved her mettle in the music industry, her lack of experience in movies is why she will have to audition for the part just like everyone else.

The Sun reports that the producers know she has a "world class voice" but want to see if she can sustain that while acting and dancing.

A remake of Carol Reed’s 1968 musical Oliver!,  that was adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic Oliver Twist, was first announced in 2015 and holds the same title. The musical is set to be directed by Toby Haynes whose notable works include Sherlock, Being Human, Black Mirror and  the most recent Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

Mastermind theatrical producer responsible for the massive success of 2012 Oscar-winning musical Les Miserable, Sir Cameron Mckintosh, has also put his weight behind this one.

 

The original Oliver! won five Oscars, including Oscar for Best Film and now with a Disney-backed remake and hopefully with Adele playing Nancy, fans are expecting a major theatrical treat.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018 13:06 PM

tags: #Adele #BuzzPatrol #Oliver Twist #Oliver! #Toby Haynes

also see

Deadpool 2 starts early ticket bookings in India: Ryan Reynolds starrer generates 'tremendous buzz'

Deadpool 2 starts early ticket bookings in India: Ryan Reynolds starrer generates 'tremendous buzz'

Arjun Kapoor on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'Crass and rude to discuss salary of actors'

Arjun Kapoor on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'Crass and rude to discuss salary of actors'

Nayanthara to team up with Velaikkaran co-star Sivakrathikeyan in director Rajesh's next

Nayanthara to team up with Velaikkaran co-star Sivakrathikeyan in director Rajesh's next