Adele announces split from entrepreneur husband Simon Konecki after three years of marriage

Singer Adele and her husband, entrepreneur Simon Konecki, have parted ways. Adele and Simon got married sometime in 2016, though they managed to keep the secret wedding under wraps until the next year. The 15-time Grammy-winning singer released a statement through her representatives late Friday (19 April) to announce that she has split from husband Simon.

"Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment," the statement read. The former couple have a son, Angelo, who was born in 2012.

Adele, who fiercely guards her private life, did not not confirm her union with longtime partner Konecki until 2017, when she referred to herself as a "married" woman during a concert.

However, the 'Hello' singer broke her silence while accepting a Grammy Award to confirm that she'd tied the knot with Konecki. "To the Grammys, I appreciate it - the Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son, you're the only reason I do it," she told millions of viewers worldwide in 2017.

Adele has remained out of public eye since wrapping up her sold-out world tour in 2017. She had announced her retirement from live shows in 2017 so she can devote more time to raising Angelo.

Konecki is co-founder of Life water and its charity Drop4drop, which promotes global access to clean water.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019 12:58:02 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.