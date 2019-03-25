Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal dance to Varun Dhawan's Kalank song

The 64th Filmfare Awards night witnessed top stars gracing the event at their glamorous best. While the night had memorable on-stage performances from a number of stars, it also gave the fans of these stars some unforgettable behind-the-scene moments through social media.

In a video clip shared on social media by Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen grooving to the songs of Varun and Alia Bhatt-starrer Kalank.

The group had a fun banter in Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van post the awards night celebrations and were seen bonding as they danced to Varun’s ‘First Class’ and Alia’s ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ songs.

Varun, who could not attend the awards night, took to his Instagram and share a video that features Deepika, Vicky and Ranveer dancing hysterically, and thanked them for their shout-out.

Producer Karan Johar also shared a video of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor dancing to the ‘First Class’ song.

Both the latest songs as well as the trailer of the film were received well by the fans, who are now eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the big screen. Kalank, a period drama based in the 1940s, stars Alia, Varun, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the movie is slated to release on 17 April.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 12:53:56 IST