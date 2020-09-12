Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween, Adah Sharma's Soulsathi, Freaky: Trailers this week

Hubie Halloween has been co-written and co-produced by Adam Sandler and also stars him in the lead.

This week, the trailers of Soulsathi, Freaky and Hubie Halloween have been unveiled.

Check out the trailers that have dropped this week

Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler's Halloween offering will see the actor turn into a Hubie DuBois, a well-intentioned but foolish community volunteer. He spends every Halloween making sure everyone is safe and play by the rules. "But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them, " describes Netflix.

The film will feature Sandler's Grown Ups co-stars Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi and Rob Schneider. Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta and Michael Chiklis will also star alongside Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O'Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villase or, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, Blake Clark.

Directed by Steven Brill, Sandler has also co-produced and co-written the film. It releases on Netflix on 7 October.

Soulsathi

Starring Adah Sharma in the lead, Soulsathi is a story on the classic trope of skin-deep beauty. While Preeti (Sharma) is looking for a prospective partner for an arranged marriage scenario, she doesn't find anyone worth her match because they all are attracted to her more flamboyant twin sister (also played by Sharma).

The film, directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Priti Rathi Gupta, is an Eros Now Original.

Soulsathi will release on 14 September.

Freaky

What if Freaky Friday, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' 2003 hit comedy, had a sinister makeover?

Freaky is about Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton), a seventeen-year-old struggling to survive her time in high school, who becomes a target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer. In a freaky accident, Millie and The Butcher end up in each other's bodies, and are told they have only a day to revert to their original form before the change becomes permanent.

Freaky is written by Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy and is produced by Blumhouse Productions in association with Divide/Conquer. While no dates for its release in India have been revealed yet, the film will hit US screens on 13 November.