You are here:

Adam Sandler reunites with Netflix to produce, star in football drama Hustle; LeBron James will also bankroll film

Actor Adam Sandler is set to play the lead in Netflix movie Hustle, to be produced by LeBron James.

According to Variety, We the Animals helmer Jeremiah Zagar is attached to direct from a script penned by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

Sandler is also at producing the project via his Happy Madison banner along with, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment.

In the film, Sandler will play an American basketball scout who, after being fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the US to prove that they both have the calibre to make it to the NBA (National Basketball Association)

It is still unknown when production will get underway as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rattle the world.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Sandler’s latest release was 2019 film Uncut Gems, which turned out to be one his most critically-acclaimed performances till date and also earned him a Spirit Award.

His last project with Netflix was Murder Mystery, co-starring Jennifer Aniston.

The Bedtime Stories actor has been taking his time in finding his next project and weighing several options. As per sources, he may shoot another movie before Hustle, if the right opportunity presents itself.

This marks Zagar's biggest project since directing 2018's coming-of-age drama We the Animals, which put him on several studios' radars.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 11:17:17 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.