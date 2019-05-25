Adam Levine quits The Voice after 16 years: 'Went on to be a life shaping experience'
After serving as a coach in the singing reality show The Voice for 16 years, Adam Levine is now ready to say goodbye. Carson Daly, who hosts the reality show, announced the news on NBC's Today, reports Fox News.
"After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave 'The Voice.' Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years ... He'll always be a cherished member of the Voice family and, of course, we wish him nothing but the best," Daly revealed.
Adam revealed the news on Friday, bidding farewell with a lengthy Instagram post. “We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going,” he wrote. “It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”
View this post on Instagram
About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. 😂 Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam
Meanwhile, fellow The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are reacting to the news that the Maroon 5 frontman will not be returning to the hit singing competition series, making it clear he will be missed
Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀 To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal! — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 24, 2019
Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019
We'll miss you, brother https://t.co/woIegAzboM — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 24, 2019
Along with singer Shelton, CeeLo Green and pop sensation Christina Aguilera, Adam joined the reality show back in 2011 when it first aired. Meanwhile, per Daly and Gwen Stefani, who made a surprise appearance on the show in some of the seasons, will replace Levine in season 17.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Updated Date: May 25, 2019 14:14:34 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.