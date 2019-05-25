Adam Levine quits The Voice after 16 years: 'Went on to be a life shaping experience'

After serving as a coach in the singing reality show The Voice for 16 years, Adam Levine is now ready to say goodbye. Carson Daly, who hosts the reality show, announced the news on NBC's Today, reports Fox News.

"After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave 'The Voice.' Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years ... He'll always be a cherished member of the Voice family and, of course, we wish him nothing but the best," Daly revealed.

Adam revealed the news on Friday, bidding farewell with a lengthy Instagram post. “We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going,” he wrote. “It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

Meanwhile, fellow The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are reacting to the news that the Maroon 5 frontman will not be returning to the hit singing competition series, making it clear he will be missed

Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀 To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal! — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 24, 2019

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019

Along with singer Shelton, CeeLo Green and pop sensation Christina Aguilera, Adam joined the reality show back in 2011 when it first aired. Meanwhile, per Daly and Gwen Stefani, who made a surprise appearance on the show in some of the seasons, will replace Levine in season 17.

