Adam Levine faces heat on Twitter for Super Bowl performance: 'If Janet can't show skin, why can he?'

FP Staff

Feb 04, 2019 14:36:35 IST

Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, with throwback songs like 'This Love' as well as their more recent hits. A tribute to SpongeBob SquarePants introduced Travis Scott, who performed his single 'Sicko Mode' from Astroworld.

After Scott's performance, Maroon 5's lead vocalist Adam Levine was joined by a gospel choir to perform 'Girls Like You'. Levine also sang the romantic ballad 'She Will Be Loved' as the audience surrounded him. Lanterns, later revealed to be drones arranged themselves to spell 'one love', reports BBC. Outkast member Big Boi, appeared onstage in a fur coat to rap 'The Way You Move'.

Viewers noted that from the beginning of the show to its finale, Levine had wriggled out of his top layers and was shirtless by the end of his set. Social media was flooded with the audience's opinions of the show, especially the difference in the reactions towards Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction in 2004 and Levine's state of undress.

 

Others questioned the singer's fashion choices.

Many just wanted more of SpongeBob.

