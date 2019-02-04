Adam Levine faces heat on Twitter for Super Bowl performance: 'If Janet can't show skin, why can he?'

Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, with throwback songs like 'This Love' as well as their more recent hits. A tribute to SpongeBob SquarePants introduced Travis Scott, who performed his single 'Sicko Mode' from Astroworld.

After Scott's performance, Maroon 5's lead vocalist Adam Levine was joined by a gospel choir to perform 'Girls Like You'. Levine also sang the romantic ballad 'She Will Be Loved' as the audience surrounded him. Lanterns, later revealed to be drones arranged themselves to spell 'one love', reports BBC. Outkast member Big Boi, appeared onstage in a fur coat to rap 'The Way You Move'.

Viewers noted that from the beginning of the show to its finale, Levine had wriggled out of his top layers and was shirtless by the end of his set. Social media was flooded with the audience's opinions of the show, especially the difference in the reactions towards Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction in 2004 and Levine's state of undress.

YOU’RE TELLING ME JAMET JACKSON CANT SHOW ONE NIPPLE BUT ADAM LEVINE CAN BE SHIRTLESS? — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) February 4, 2019

aye if janet can’t show skin why can adam? — Aminé (@heyamine) February 4, 2019

Wow two nipples during the half time show? His career is OVER — Mary Numair (@MaryNumair) February 4, 2019

I did not witness it myself but my sources tell me Adam Levine’s nipples were definitely on display during the halftime show. Sounds like a double standard to moi — rachel syme (@rachsyme) February 4, 2019

Others questioned the singer's fashion choices.

So funny. RT @ohheyjenna: wow the highlight of Adam Levine's performance was definitely that his shirt looked exactly like pillows that an alarming amount of people happen to have from Target #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/wNYx8mWHWq — p00nh0und (@p00nh0und) February 4, 2019

My throw pillow is pretty darn close pic.twitter.com/5H6GUPo8Gr — Mario Zuniga (@pontiac20012) February 4, 2019

Many just wanted more of SpongeBob.

This #SuperBowl was nothing but trash 🏈🗑 specially the #PepsiHalftime 😒 The only good thing about it was @SpongeBob pic.twitter.com/f5rScxqvMy — Vatican Bank (@VaticanBank) February 4, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 14:36:35 IST