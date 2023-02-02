Adam Driver-starrer action-packed thriller film 65 to release on 10th March in India
From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman.
After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.
From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. Also produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘65‘ on 10th March, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Sundance goes wild for corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’
The movie follows two ambitious analysts at a cutthroat hedge fund, played by 'Bridgerton’s' Phoebe Dynevor and 'Solo’s' Alden Ehrenreich
Top Notch | Anavila Misra: 'Linen is not a native textile so using it on a sari meant giving the sari a global language'
Designer Anavila Misra on how her blockbuster saris are an impact-driven social enterprise.
Jude Law-starrer 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' wraps filming
Stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a video on Instagram celebrating the series wrap