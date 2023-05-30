With no big releases last week, Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story continued its dominance at the box office. The human drama has emerged as a bonafide blockbuster and one of the most profitable films in the history of Indian cinema.

Till now, The Kerala Story has earned around Rs 226.50 crore, and while it has surpassed the lifetime business of biggies like Bharat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, Good Newwz and others, it will cross the collections of Chennai Express (Rs 227.13 crore) and Salman Khan’s Kick (Rs 231.85 crore).

It will be interesting to see whether The Kerala Story will enter the Rs 250 crore club or not since Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is arriving this Friday, which might affect the phenomenal run of the Sudipto Sen directorial.

Woww 4th weekend and so many of you in theatres for #TheKeralaStory !! So so grateful 👻👻👻🦍🦍♥️♥️

Grateful to everyone in the industry who gave me every role in every movie, ad , music video sab kuch to get to be in theatres now with this one ❤️ . Thank uuuuuuuu !! pic.twitter.com/mXSYtXDt80 — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 28, 2023

Yogita Bihani, who played a key role in The Kerala Story, opened up about the overwhelming response to the film and told Firstpost, “This has been something that I never expected, honestly. Every day there is a realization that oh, the film is reaching here, so many people are watching it, so many people are appreciating it, so many people are messaging me, you know. When you touch people’s lives, they really put that effort, especially if they know you. They have been trying to get in touch with me through friends, family, and messaging me on Instagram and that’s unreal.”

Produced under the banners of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, it also features Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in prominent roles.

