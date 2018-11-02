Adah Sharma roped in to play female lead in Prasanth Varma's Telugu investigative thriller, Kalki

Chennai: Actress Adah Sharma has been roped in to play the leading lady in the Telugu investigative thriller Kalki.

Adah on Friday shared the news on Twitter:

My next Telugu film will be " KALKI " which is an investigative thriller.I always try to do something different n like Heartattack ,SOS, Kshanam,I hope I can bring something new to this film too!I'm super happy to be the leading lady in a film directed by @PrasanthVarma ..contd pic.twitter.com/aEgsOFP4vu — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) November 2, 2018

The 26-year-old actress is doing a period film after 1920, which released in 2008. She shared her excitement on being a part of the project in another tweet:

Contd...I'm doing a period film after 1920 and Rajasekhar Garu and a producer like C Kalyan will bring the grand scale that is required for a film like this. Thrilled that they chose me to play the leading ladyCan't wait to start❤️need all your love and blessings "KALKI" pic.twitter.com/kSkWqZo4iM — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) November 2, 2018

Further details related to the film are still under wraps.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 15:44 PM