Adah Sharma roped in to play female lead in Prasanth Varma's Telugu investigative thriller, Kalki

Indo-Asian News Service

Nov,02 2018 15:44:39 IST

Chennai: Actress Adah Sharma has been roped in to play the leading lady in the Telugu investigative thriller Kalki.

Adah on Friday shared the news on Twitter:

The 26-year-old actress is doing a period film after 1920, which released in 2008. She shared her excitement on being a part of the project in another tweet:

Further details related to the film are still under wraps.

