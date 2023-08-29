Recently, the ‘1920‘ and ‘The Kerala Story‘ actress Adah Sharma was spotted at the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra apartment and reports of her buying the flat have been surfacing ever since. She has finally broken silence on the same and said, “If anything gets finalized, I will let you guys know first. I will distribute sweets if there is something to be celebrated.”

Netizens react

Some of the reactions that dropped on social media were- ‘It was never his home, he was renting it and killed himself in it’. ‘This is going to be the real 1920 movie.’ ‘She wants to get media attention.’

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, she spoke about the success of her film The Kerala Story and said, “My life has always been lovely, I live at a nice place and live with nice people. I hope I can continue being a better person. This was magical since it had never happened with anyone before; a female-centric film doing so well. I feel really lovely and blessed.”

When asked about her journey in the industry, she stated, “I would say it has been 103 years because 1920 feels like it was 100 years back, I’m the oldest human to be a part of the industry, I don’t know, maybe. 1920 was fun, it was my first film. After this, nobody doubted my acting abilities, that film just put that confidence. I would love to do more horror, maybe an announcement coming up soon, I’m little superstitious so let it get announced.”