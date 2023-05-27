Adah Sharma is fresh off the success of The Kerala Story, that has made more than Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Sharma recently spoke about the gender discrimination in the industry and working with different filmmakers.

She said, “I have worked with people from north and south, who were very amazing and not amazing also. I have realized it is the person. If your director is nice, irrespective of the language, everything goes very well. But if your director is not very pleasant, and not very nice, it’s just not a nice thing.”

She added, “I have met the good, bad, and ugly in all the places. I find it very strange that they first call the girl on the set and then they say, ‘ok, wait.’ When they see, ‘ok. she is here’, then they call the actor’s manager and tell him to come on the set and the girl is already there. I feel discrimination on the basis of gender, I don’t enjoy working in an environment like that.”

Vipul Shah on the film

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the filmmaker spoke about what inspired him to make a film on the brainwashing of as many as 32,000 girls in Kerala and the criticism that has come its way. He said, “The criticism was expected. We did expect difficulties, troubles, criticism. We did not think that the criticism would be on this level because we have made a film that talks about saving the daughters, about exposing the terror network. We thought people would actually applaud the fact that we are trying to expose the terror network. Barring few people who are going to criticize it because the film is going to shut their shop, the mainstream political parties have taken a stand with the terrorists. That to me is very very shocking. Some of the press, some of the media, has decided to stand with the terrorists, and they want to discredit the film.”

Box-Office

The Kerala Story has already beaten Bollywood biggies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa. It currently holds the second position in the list of 2023 Bollywood highest-grossers after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The film has already emerged the biggest hit of lead actress Adah Sharma. The total collections of the film stand at Rs 213.47 crore.

