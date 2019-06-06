Ad Astra trailer: Brad Pitt embarks on a space mission to save the planet in James Gray's sci-fi film

The first trailer of sci-fi film Ad Astra was released by 20th Century Fox on 5 June. Co-written by James Gray and Ethan Gross, Brad Pitt stars in it as astronaut Roy McBride.

He can be heard saying that he chose his line of work because of his father, who was also an astronaut but went missing in a voyage to discover extra-terrestrial life 16 years ago. "He was a hero. He gave his life for the pursuit of knowledge," says Roy. As the clip progresses, he is seen hospitalised after a freak accident during a space mission.

Turns out there have been a series of similar mishaps taking place, called "the surge," which may have something to do with Roy's father experiments with a "highly classified material". Roy is soon tasked with the job to embark on a mission to save the planet and find his father. "His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos," according to the official synopsis.

Liv Tyler plays his onscreen wife while Tommy Lee Jones portrays his father Clifford McBride. Ruth Negga, John Finn and Donald Sutherland are also part of the cast.

Ad Astra was initially slated for release on 24 May, but was pushed to 20 September after Disney's $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 11:53:31 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.