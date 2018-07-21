Actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada to make her television debut as lead character's mother in Perfect Pati

Veteran actress Jaya Prada, who was last seen in Atanu Bose’s Bengali film Atmajaa, is all set to make her debut on Indian television, according to a report in the Times of India.

Jaya will appear on the show Perfect Pati and play Pramila Rathod, the lead actor’s mother. Her character has been described as an expressive, confident and righteous modern woman who shows her mettle when choosing between right and wrong.

In an interview with the Times of India, Jaya, while talking about her television debut, said. "Like all firsts, I’m sure it’s going to be formidable, yet a special experience. The medium of television is immensely powerful and it’s refreshing to know that such evolved and strong characters, and women-oriented stories are being written on this medium. Pramila will uniquely challenge and at the same time beautifully present the relationship of a mother with her son and daughter-in-law."

Jaya also said that her character will be very different from the typical saas on most Indian soaps. She said it is sad to see that a mother-in-law on Indian television is either portrayed as the vamp or is confined to the kitchen. She said that her primary reason for taking up the character was the attributes Pramila possesses.

When Asked why she took so long to take up a show on TV, Prada said that throughout her film career, she has always believed in playing meaningful roles and she wanted to do the same on TV. When she heard the script's narration, she knew Pramila was a woman she could relate to and be proud of.

Talking about dealing with the rigorous TV medium, Prada said that she has experienced regional television and is aware that TV can be demanding as it needs to produce content on a daily basis. "I have had discussions with the creative team and specific dates have been blocked for my shoot. So, I am sure it’s going to move forward in an organised manner," she further added.

