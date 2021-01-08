Actress Shilpa Shirodkar announces she's received coronavirus vaccination in UAE

'Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal,' Shilpa Shirodkar wrote after getting the coronavirus vaccine

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shirodkar, on Thursday, took to social media to announce that she has been vaccinated against COVID-19 in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The actor shared an image of herself from City Walk Dubai, where she can be seen donning a mask and flaunting a small bandage on her arm and wrote, "Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here i come 2021 ❤️ Thank you UAE."

According to a report in DNA, the actor who currently lives in the United Arab Emirates, became the first actress from Bollywood to get vaccinated against the coronavirus .

Shilpa, who is known for films like Gopu Kishan, Trinetra, Dil Hi Ti Hai, is the elder sister of former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar.

Shilpa started her career in Bollywood with the film Bhrashtachar, alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha in 1989. On the work front, the 47-year-old actor was last seen in Sekhar Suri's Guns of Banaras which was shot in 2014 but released in 2020. The film is also Bollywood legend Vinod Khanna's last project before his demise in 2017.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has announced today that COVID-19 vaccines could be made available to the countrymen as early as the next few days. The first to be inoculated will be healthcare professionals and frontline workers, he revealed while reviewing the second dry run of the vaccination exercise at the Government General Hospital in Chennai.