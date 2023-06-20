Yesterday, reports and rumours were doing the rounds that actress Rashmika Mandanna was duped by her long-time manager for Rs 80 lacs. However, there’s no truth to the news. Source close to the development says, “The news of Rashmika Mandanna‘s manager duping her for money and being fired is false and completely untrue.”

The actress was managed by her south manager for a long time. However now they have decided to amicably part ways for their own personal reasons.

Rashmika Mandanna added yet another feather to her cap as she has been chosen as the Coorg Person of the Year 2022 in a poll conducted in the district of Kodagu. With this, the actress has proven the popularity and the power of her superstardom.

Mandanna has achieved outstanding success with her pan-India film Pushpa – The Rise, and captured the eyeballs of the tiny hill district of Kodagu, also known as Coorg, a popular tourist destination settled by Kodavas, who have a unique culture.

Sharing her excitement, the actress wrote- “This makes me feel really happy. I’ve always in my mind hoped that one day I’d make my people proud and this proves that I did something right.. thankyou so much for the love my darlings.. ”

Moreover, Rashmika completed her schooling at Coorg Public School, Gonikoppal, in Kodagu, before she went on for grabbing a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature at M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bengaluru.