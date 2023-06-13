Today’s Webtoon actor Jin Ye Sol was caught drunk and driving, and was booked by the Seoul Gangdong Police Station. The breathalyzer test of the actor exceeded the alcohol limit, which could lead to her license being revoked, said a report.

Sharing an apology on her Instagram account, the actress wrote- “I want to express my sincere apologies for having to share such disgraceful news. I’m sorry and ashamed.”

