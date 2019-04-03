Actress, culinary veteran Madhur Jaffrey is a riot in Zohran Mamdani's rap video 'Nani'

Culinary queen Madhur Jaffrey now dons a new avatar — that of 'Nani' in Zohran Mamdani's rap video. Mamdani, who goes by the moniker Mr Cardamom, collaborated with the 85-year-old for the song.

The unconventional tone of the video shows the veteran playing a rebellious nani (granny), one who is compelled to retaliate against her son's constant criticism. Unabashedly using strong language, mouthing bold lyrics and donning loud make-up, Jaffrey is a hoot-and-a-half in 'Nani'.

The actress spoke about her role in the music video to The New York Times, saying, “It’s like playing Lady Macbeth. If you’re an actress, you have to play everything.”

The song was originally composed keeping in mind Mamdani's 85-year-old grandmother, Praveen Nair, a former social worker and founder of Salaam Baalak Trust, which aids underprivileged children on the streets. The video depicts Nani heading a mafia gang and tutoring children.

Jaffrey, a noted Indian actress worked in prominent films like Shakespeare Wallah (1965)., was also recently a part of NBC sitcom I Feel Bad. Madhur was solely responsible for stirring interest towards traditional Indian cooking on television through her delectable recipes and cookery shows at a time when Western cuisine had taken the forefront, especially for television content.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 14:06:02 IST