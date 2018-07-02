Actress Anita Raj to return to screen after six years with biopic of Deen Dayal Updhyay

Veteran actress Anita Raj, who has worked in films such as Andar Baahar, Naukar Biwi Ka and Ghulami will be making a comeback to the silver screen after six years with the biopic of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, an RSS thinker and the co-founder of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to Bharatiya Janta Party.

Raj will be essaying the role of Deen Dayal Upadhyay's sworn sister, Lata Khanna. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, she was so impressed by the story that she gave a nod to the film at once. "It’s a profound role as during Deendayal ji’s last days, his sister Lata played an important role. I don’t know much about her and will start my research soon with the guidance of our writer Dhiraj Mishra," Raj told Mumbai Mirror.

Raj, the daughter of actor Jagdish Raj who has featured on Guinness Book of World Records as the most type-cast actor, has dabbled both in TV and in films. However, her absence from the industry was a deliberate attempt on her part to focus on her family and health. Moreover, there weren't any interesting roles coming her way, she told Mumbai Mirror.

The actor's last film venture was Chaar Din Ki Chandni in 2012, where she co-starred with Kulraj Randhawa and Tusshar Kapoor.

