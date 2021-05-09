Theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news of Rahul Vohra’s demise on Facebook.

Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra died on Sunday at a hospital in Delhi due to COVID-19 complications, theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed.

Vohra, 35, had shared his coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week in a Facebook post.

He was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka, on Saturday evening.

Gaur confirmed the news of Vohra’s demise on Facebook.

“Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects,” he wrote.

On Saturday, Vohra in a Facebook post had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and asked for better treatment.

“If I would have got better treatment maybe I could be saved. (Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara),” Vohra had written.

Delhi recorded 332 more COVID-19 fatalities and 17,364 new infections on Saturday.