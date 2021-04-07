Actor Sarathkumar, wife Radikaa sentenced to one-year imprisonment in cheque bounce case

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crores in connection with the case.

Actor-politician Ramanathan Sarathkumar and his wife Radikaa have been sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case. The verdict was announced by a Special Court in Chennai in connection with seven loan default cases against the couple. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crores in connection with the case, writes the Times of India.

Now, the two have moved the court seeking suspension of the sentence.

The case dates back to 2018 when money lending company, Radiance Media Private Limited, Nandanam, had filed a case against the celebrity couple. The firm alleged that the Sarathkumars were not repaying the loans. The duo had taken a huge loan to produce their movie Idhu Enna Maayam in 2015. The film was helmed by A.L. Vijay and had Vikram Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

According to reports, the couple had borrowed Rs 1.50 crore from the firm. Later on, two repayment cheques were issued by them which got bounced. In 2019, the Sarathkumars had moved the court for quashing of criminal proceedings against them, but the request was denied.

Ramanathan is a well-known face in Tamil cinema. He started his acting career in 1986 with the Telugu film Samajamlo Sthree. Initially, he was cast only in negative roles but gradually started playing important supporting roles. In the following years, he was able to carve a niche for himself as a lead actor. He has acted in more than 130 movies in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

He entered politics in the 90s and was very close to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Jayalalithaa. In 1996, he joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and started his own political party called All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi in 2007.