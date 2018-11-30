Actor Rajpal Yadav sentenced to three months in civil prison for failure to repay loan of Rs 5 cr

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been sentenced to a term of three months in civil prison after he failed to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which he and his wife Radha had taken, reports ANI.

The couple had taken the loan in 2010, on account of making Yadav's directorial debut, titled Ata Pata Laapata.

The actor was immediately taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

In 2013, Yadav had been remanded to 10 days of judicial custody for the same case. He had concealed facts in his version of the lawsuit filed against him by a Delhi-based entrepreneur, MG Agarwal.

The then-judge had also passed a contempt of court notice against the two women lawyers who were representing Yadav and Radha as well as the oath commissioner. The notice was issued as the submitted affidavit contained forged signatures of the couple.

Agarwal, who is the owner of Murli Projects, had filed the case when the actor and his wife could not pay back the loan.

