Actor-producer Mohan Babu sentenced to one-year jail in cheque bouncing case

Actor and producer Mohan Babu has been sentenced to a year in jail by Errum Manzil Court, states a report in Bangalore Mirror. The court has also slapped the producer with a fine of Rs 41.75 lakhs.

Mohan Babu was embroiled in a legal case filed by filmmaker YVS Chowdary. Back in 2010, Chowdary had helmed Mohan Babu's son Manchu Vishnu's film Saleem. Mohan Babu had handed over a cheque of Rs 48 Lakh to YVS (as remuneration), which later bounced. Mohan Babu promised to pay the amount but failed to do so. Following this incident, Chowdary approached the court.

Chowdary had even approached most of the film forums with this matter but failed to get any help. Mohan Babu argued that the cheque presented was not for Saleem but for a future assignment that they had fixed. “Mohan Babu filed two contradictory replies before the court. The court believed Chowdary’s version and passed the orders today," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Following rounds of hearing and arguments from both parties, the court found Mohan Babu guilty and passed the verdict. However, the Manchu family has remained unavailable for comment.

The court has meanwhile granted bail to the actor-cum-producer but on two sureties. Mohan Babu has 30 days time in case he wishes to appeal to a higher court.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 16:15:06 IST