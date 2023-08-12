Actor-politician Jaya Prada has been sentenced to 6 months imprisonment and Rs 5000 fine by a Chennai court. The verdict comes after a complaint filed against Prada and her two business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu by the Labour Government Insurance Corporation.

What happened?

The actor-politician owned a theatre in Chennai which was shut after she failed to pay the ESI to the labors who then approached the Chennai court. The ESI that was deducted from their salaries wasn’t paid either, and neither it was paid to the Government Insurance Corporation. The Labour Government Insurance Corporation filed a case against her and her two partners at the Egmore Magistrate Court.

