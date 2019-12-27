Actor Kushal Punjabi passes away at age 37; Karanvir Bohra, Baba Sehgal tweet condolences

Popular television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan, was found dead in his Mumbai home on Thursday night. Actor Karanvir Bohra shared the news on social media. Punjabi was 37.

Sharing a few stills of Punjabi, Karanvir wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable."

Here is Karanvir's post

The post was inundated with comments from Punjabi's colleague, who were shocked to hear the news. Shweta Tiwari wrote, “What??? Oh my god! When? And how?” Ravi Dubey commented, “What?????” while Vikas Kalantri wrote, “Wait what ????? When did this happen. Really really sad. Cant believe this. May his soul rest in peace shocked”. According to a report by SpotBoye, the actor has committed suicide by hanging himself. However, there is no confirmation on the same. As per the same report, his last rites will be performed at 1 pm today. (27 December) Many celebrities, including Tusshar Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Baba Sehgal have taken to social media to tweet condolences.

Here are the posts

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

We worked together on ishqmeinmarjawan and @PunjabiKushal was one positive guy always wearing a smile .I am shocked to hear that he has left us. May your soul rest in peace . pic.twitter.com/wdGwepcqzV — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) December 27, 2019

View this post on Instagram

🙏RIP🙏 my brother. Guess Its true when they say, “The happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts”. Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. @itsme_kushalpunjabi you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are inna better place. 🙏. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Gone too soon. 😢🙏

A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on Dec 26, 2019 at 8:22pm PST

Kushal began his career as a dancer and model in 2000. Apart from TV series, he has also featured in movies such as Andaaz, Lakshya, Kaal and Salaam-e-Ishq, among others. He is survived by his wife, European model Audrey Dolhen and son, Kian.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 27, 2019 11:21:27 IST