Actor, Kathak dancer Veeru Krishnan passes away; Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Athiya Shetty tweet condolences

Actor and Kathak dancer Veeru Krishnan passed away on Saturday in Mumbai. He was best known for his work in films like Raja Hindustani, Dulhe Raja and Akele Hum Akele Tum among others.

Responding to the news of Krishnan's death, many Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences on social media.

Priyanka Chopra, who is at the Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of her film, The Sky Is Pink, wrote on Twitter, "You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you."

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty, too, took to social media to express grief

omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨🙏🏼 thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak. https://t.co/6NvRtnb9ph — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 7, 2019

This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/LDoSh3Ok6G — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 7, 2019

Television actor Karanvir Bohra remembered Krishnan as the 'original Kathak teachers' and told Indian Express, "I think he was one of the last of his kind – the original Kathak teachers. We learned like four years of Kathak at a stretch with him. I would never forget. He would teach us not only about Kathak but the way of life and the way to deal with people in this industry."

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 10:23:08 IST