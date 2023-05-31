While audiences are eagerly waiting to witness the Spider-Man mania in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the film has already started creating massive buzz globally with phenomenal early reviews. Indian audiences are rejoicing with the special entry of the first ever Indian Spider-man, Pavitr Prabhakar and Deadpool fame, Karan Soni who voiced Pavitr Prabhakar in the original film said how people reached out to him to not mess it up.

Speaking about people’s response to him voicing for Pavitr Prabhakar and the film being dubbed in nine Indian languages, Karan Soni shared, “I think it’s so exciting that the movie is being dubbed in nine Indian languages. It’s just very exciting because I grew up in India, and we absolutely love Spider-Man. When it was announced that I was playing him, I cannot tell you how many messages I got from people. Firstly, they were just excited, and then there were a few more serious messages, saying mainly, ‘Don’t mess this up.’ I don’t think we did!”

The makers had recently announced that the Hindi and Punjabi version of the film will have Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill voice Pavitr Prabhakar. The news took social media by storm exciting the fans even more to get engrossed in the Spider-Man Universe again.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 1st June 2023, only in Cinemas.

