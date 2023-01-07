Actor Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik's new photos with a mystery man go viral, spark dating rumours

After being in a relationship for 10 long years, Bollywood actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011, only to part ways later in 2019. Ever since the news of their separation came out, the reason behind the same continues to remain vague and none of us knows the exact reason behind what went wrong between them. Amid this, a piece of news has started making rounds on the internet suggesting that Avantika has found love for the second time. This came after the latter shared a couple of photos on Instagram where we spotted a mystery man sharing the frame with her.

Treating her followers with a bunch of pictures in her December dump post, Avantika shared several unseen photos including some with her family, friends, and the mystery guy. We can also spot her daughter Imara in a cute photo from Christmas. Speaking about the man, he has got the internet intrigued, further giving rise to speculations about their relationship status. Avantika also tagged the man named Sahid Singh Lamba in the photos. As we see the photos, while one shows them in a couple of selfies, another one shows the two posing all happy for the camera.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avantika Malik (@avantikamalik18)

While sharing the photos, Avantika added a caption that read, “#decemberdump in January!! ‘‘Twas the szn but it’s over now….”

As soon as she shared the photos, many of her fans took to the comment section and inquired about the guy.

Imran Khan-Avantika Malik’s troubled marriage

Several rumours surrounding Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s separation have been making the rounds since 2019. A lot of theories were also coined but neither Imran nor Avantika ever addressed them in public. Also, it is not known yet if the two have filed for a divorce. Parents to a little girl, Imara, both Imran and Avantika continue to remain distant since then.

While they got married in 2011, they welcomed their daughter Imara in 2014.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.