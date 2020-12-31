Actor Gautam Gulati tests positive for coronavirus, quarantines in London

Gautam Gulati shared an image of himself with the caption, 'COVID-19 sucks.'

Actor Gautam Gulati has fallen prey to the coronavirus as per media reports. The former Bigg Boss winner is reported to be in London currently, which may be concerning especially because of the new strain of coronavirus that has originated in the UK.

Entertainment portal Pinkvilla reported that Gulati is quarantining in London at present. Earlier, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actor had updated his Instagram account with a cryptic picture. The photo features him lying down with only one hand visible, resting on top of sheets as a city can be seen outside the window. In the caption, the actor wrote: “ COVID-19 Sucks”.

The location of the update also said that he was in London at the moment.

Check out the post here

Taking to his Instagram story, Gulati had uploaded a Boomerang video with the words: ‘Stay Safe Stay Home’ displayed on the screen.

The Kasamh Se star had recently enjoyed the limelight due to his appearance in the music video Besharam Bewaffa alongside Divya Khosla Kumar and Siddharth Gupta.

The song by B Praak gained huge admiration from fans. Speaking about the song’s success, Gulati had said, “I am very happy with this kind of response. When I had heard the song, I knew it is going to boom” (sic).

He also mentioned that as the song was penned by Jaani, the decision to say yes to the music video was a bit easier. Gulati confessed to being a fan of the B Praak-Jaani dynamic.

Also, Gulati is soon going to make his Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor’s Instagram handle is also reflective of the love and respect that Gulati has for Salman.

On Salman’s birthday recently, Gulati had shared a lot of old pictures with the star and wrote how Salman was always motivating “millions”.