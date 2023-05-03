Actor Divya Agarwal has swooned the audiences with her Resham Ka Rumal and we couldn’t take our eyes off her. The dazzling diva now has posted an artwork on her social media hinting at her co-star for her upcoming music single and it has left netizens divided.

Two most popular artists Mohsin Khan the television heartthrob and Stebin Ben, the man with the magical voice is a part of Divya Agarwal’s post and we assume it is either of the one whom she is going to be paired with in the upcoming single and well our excitement has no bounds. It surely is going to be an interesting watch be it Divya with Stebin or with Mohsin.

Netizens are now eagerly waiting for Divya to officially reveal the truth behind her post and we hope our guesses are true.

