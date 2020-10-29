Actor Divya Agarwal's father dies of COVID-19; Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia share condolences

Divya Agarwal's father had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the month and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

Television actor Divya Agarwal's father has died of COVID-19 on Wednesday and the actor announced the news on social media, alongside a picture of herself with him. The actor's father had tested positive for the virus earlier in the month and was admitted to a Mumbai

hospital.

Divya's boyfriend, actor Varun Sood, also shared the same post on his Instagram account.

A number of celebrities from entertainment fraternity condoled the death of Divya's father.

Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Sorry to hear ! Condolences! Pls stay strong," while actor Dishank Arora wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family have encountered. My condolences. More strength to you & your family. RIP."

Actor Krissann Barretto and Nepa Dhupia also shared their condolences.

A few days back Divya had shared a post urging fans to pray for her father's health.