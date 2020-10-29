Actor Divya Agarwal's father dies of COVID-19; Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia share condolences
Divya Agarwal's father had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the month and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.
Television actor Divya Agarwal's father has died of COVID-19 on Wednesday and the actor announced the news on social media, alongside a picture of herself with him. The actor's father had tested positive for the virus earlier in the month and was admitted to a Mumbai
hospital.
Divya's boyfriend, actor Varun Sood, also shared the same post on his Instagram account.
A number of celebrities from entertainment fraternity condoled the death of Divya's father.
Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Sorry to hear ! Condolences! Pls stay strong," while actor Dishank Arora wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family have encountered. My condolences. More strength to you & your family. RIP."
Actor Krissann Barretto and Nepa Dhupia also shared their condolences.
A few days back Divya had shared a post urging fans to pray for her father's health.
View this post on Instagram
In this battle of life.. my dad has always taught me to be strong.. I’m hell of a strong daughter and will prove it to life that no matter how bad it is.. I’m going to face you with love n believe in god. My dad needs a lot of prayers .. saam daam dand bhed.. I’ll fight this.. I won’t sit at home n lock myself.. I’ll continue to work, laugh and be positive.. I’m fighting with God like a kid to a parent.. you have to give me my happiness.. and god is just testing.. I want to love and laugh in my life.. that’s my choice. I’m glad I have so many people around me standing right next to me.. my family, friends all of you ♥️ Zindagi tu ye bhi karle, dekh tera banda muskuraate huye sambhal jayega, datt kar khada reh bande, ye waqt bhi badal jayega.. I pen down my feelings.. #satnaamwaheguruੴ
