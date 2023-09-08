Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit have not worked in a film together in their respective careers. They made a brief appearance together in David Dhawan’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 1998, and were supposed to star in Indra Kumar’s Rishtaa along with Aamir Khan, a film that later got shelved. Veteran actor and director Tinnu Anand, who has directed Bachchan in many films, also got the two together for his film called Shanakht in 1989, which later got shelved.

But on the day of the shoot, something happened that caused a stir. In an interview with Radio Nasha, Anand narrated the whole incident; he recalled, “In the scene, Amitabh is tied up in chains by the villain in that carriage. He is trying to protect Madhuri but he gets overpowered by these goons. So Madhuri’s character says why are you attacking a man in chains when a woman is standing in front of you.”

He added, “I had narrated the entire sequence to Madhuri and I told her that you have to remove your blouse and for the first time, we should see you in your bra. And I am not going to hide anything behind a haystack or anything. Because you are offering yourself to help a man who is trying to help you. So it is a very important situation and I want to shoot it on the first day. She said okay. I said you can design your bra, whatever you want. You don’t have to wear a bra bra but you can design your own bra, I don’t mind. But it has to be a bra because your are opening your blouse, offering yourself.”

Madhuri says no

Anand also revealed what Dixit told him. ‘Tinnu, I don’t want to do this particular scene.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, you have to do this scene.’ She said, ‘No, I don’t want to.’ I said, ‘Okay, pack up, say good bye to the film. I’ll cancel my shoot.’