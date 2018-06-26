Actor-comedienne Rebel Wilson to star in and produce movie adaptation of upcoming comic Crowded

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Rebel Wilson has bought the rights to Crowded, an upcoming Image Comics publication, and is planning to star in as well as produce the movie adaptation of the same.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wilson will develop the project and produce it via her Camp Sugar production banner along with Oni Entertainment.

Camp Sugar is currently in the postproduction stage of its first project, The Hustle, MGM and Annapurna’s remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels that stars Wilson and Anne Hathaway, the report said.

Crowded, written by Christopher Sebela and drawn by Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, is set in the future where the world's economy is all about job sharing. Apps and crowdfunding platforms that fund assassinations are all the rage with Reapr bing one such service.

The story is set in motion when a woman named Charlie, leading a normal life, finds her world upside down when she suddenly becomes a target on Reapr, with a multimillion-dollar bounty.

She hires Vita, the lowest-rated bodyguard on the Dfend app. The two have to work together to take down the aspirational assassins and find out who wants Charlie dead before the campaign's 30-day period concludes, or their lives are over.

Sebela will act as a consulting producer on the movie adaptation.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 13:26 PM