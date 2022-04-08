On Allu Arjun's birthday, a list of actor's latest dance tracks, from 'Buttabomma' to 'Srivalli'

Actor Allu Arjun, who works predominantly in the Telugu film industry, celebrates his 40th birthday today, 8 April. In a career spanning two decades, the actor has established himself as one of the highest-paid celebrities of all time in the Telugu film industry. He is a recipient of four Filmfare Awards South and five Nandi Awards.

Apart from acting, Allu Arjun is also known for his marvellous dancing skills. The actor made his debut with Gangotri in 2003 and rose to prominence after portraying a role in Arya, which was released in 2004. The actor has also given some of the best songs, which are widely loved and appreciated by his fans.

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, here is a look at some of the best songs of the actor:

'Srivalli' - Srivalli from the film Pushpa: The Rise created a storm on the internet. The song features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and has over 367 million views on YouTube in just a span of three months. The song is sung by Javed Ali and is one of the top songs of Allu Arjun.

'Saami Saami' - Another song from Pushpa: The Rise, Saami Saami blew up the internet ever since its release. The song has 237 million views on YouTube and features Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

'Ramuloo Ramulaa' - Ramuloo Ramulaa features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and is one of the hit songs for the actor. The song was sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli and featured in the 2020 movie Vaikuntapuram. The song has over 490 million views on YouTube.

'Buttabomma - Buttabomma' is yet another hit song by the Telugu superstar. The song was featured in the 2020 film Vaikuntapuram and is sung by Armaan Malik. The song stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and has over 750 million views on YouTube.