There's no bigger gratification for me,” says Abijeet Duddala on the positive response to Amazon Original Series Modern Love Hyderabad

Modern Love Hyderabad, the recently released Telugu series on Amazon Prime Video has made all the right noises all thanks to its beautiful portrayal of varied shades of love. Released on July 8, the Telugu anthology, with its simple, yet heartfelt and relatable stories have received appreciation from critics and viewers alike. Actor Abijeet Duddala, who was seen back onscreen after a short sabbatical with Modern Love Hyderabad, is absolutely overwhelmed with the love showered by fans and audiences. He plays Ashwin, a television producer, who is expanding his vistas in his career and love life, in the story titled 'What Clown Wrote This Script!'

“I'm so grateful and so happy. I think there's no bigger gratification for me professionally than being appreciated for my work. I'm seeing all the love on social media,” expressed Abijeet as he soaks in the joy and continued, “They're seeing me back on the screen after a little more than a year, and they're just very happy that although they had to wait for so long, the wait has been worth it. They're super happy and showering me with abundant love.”

“Modern Love Hyderabad has an ensemble of some talented and legendary actors. I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to sort of be a part of the same cast. Despite some seasoned actors, I'm getting so much attention, and it only fills my heart. I just want to thank all my fans for all the love and affection,” Abijeet said warmly.

The young actor also revealed what enticed him about his character and how he prepped for it. “When Uday (Gurrala - director) narrated the story to me, it struck a chord with me immediately. The story was raw, clean, and not dramatized, which was convincing. I was looking for a project that was realistic, relevant, and not over-the-top or melodramatic. Modern Love Hyderabad happened to me at the right time. Its story’s bittersweet ending also added to my excitement,” Abijeet added.

"What makes the Modern Love franchise attractive are its simple, relatable characters. They are not larger-than-life characters, but people you meet in life every day," he concluded. Modern Love Hyderabad features six stories that explore the varied facets of love. Besides ‘What Clown Wrote This Script!’, ‘My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner’, ‘Fuzzy, Purple And Full Of Thorns’, ‘Why Did She Leave Me There…?’, ‘About That Rustle In The Bushes’, and ‘Finding Your Penguin’ make a part of the anthology.

