Ace of Space 2: Salman Zaidi bags the winners trophy; Adnan Shaikh, Baseer Ali declared runner-ups

On Sunday (3 November), MTV's reality show Ace of Space witnessed the conclusion of its second season. Hyderabad's Salman Zaidi was adjudged as the winner of Vikas Gupta's reality show, after battling it out against fearsome challenges and beating the other 5 finalists. Social media star Adnan Shaikh and Baseer Ali of Roadies fame were announced as the first and second runner up of Ace of Space 2.

Check out the announcement here

Salman, who hails from Hyderabad, is a boxer by profession. On winning the show, Salman said in a statement, “The feeling of winning is amazing and beyond words. I’m thankful to my fans and family- inside and outside the house, this win wouldn’t have been possible without them. This competition was theirs and this trophy is dedicated to them. I love each one of them and couldn’t be happier winning for all my near and dear ones.”

According to India Today, the finale episode saw popular personalities from Bollywood and TV such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi, Amrita Rao, Tejasswi Prakash, Shantanu Maheshwari and Sidharth Nigam as guests.

Post his big win, Salman spoke to The Indian Express and shared that he did hope to take home the trophy. He shared, “I was on the show with many popular faces, some established actors and reality stars. Many thought that I would not be able to survive so long. I think I was the underdog who came to prove himself on this platform. And with the love of the public, I managed to take home the trophy.”

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 13:52:44 IST