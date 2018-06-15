You are here:

Acclaimed podcast S-Town to be adapted into film; Spotlight's Tom McCarthy being roped in to direct

New York: The popular podcast S-Town is being developed as a movie.

The film production company Participant Media has acquired the feature film rights to the seven-episode podcast. Spotlight director Tom McCarthy is in negotiations to direct.

Made by the creators of the podcast Serial, S-Town is about an Alabama antique clock restorer from Woodstock, Alabama, named John B McLemore. In 2012, he sent an email to the makers of This American Life asking for help in a murder investigation.

Longtime This American Life producer Brian Reed traveled to McLemore's hometown. But Reed uncovered not so much a whodunit procedural as a more mysterious small-town tale.

Deadline first reported the deal.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 11:25 AM