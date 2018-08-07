Acclaimed Bengali director Goutam Ghose will return to Hindi cinema with Adil Hussain's One Day In The Rains

National Award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose is set to make a comeback to Hindi cinema with a new film, tentatively titled One Day In The Rains.

The Times of India reports the film, which stars Adil Hussain, Tilottama Shome and Neeraj Kabi, is presently being shot in Jharkhand. It is reportedly based on a book by Prafulla Roy and will be set against the backdrop of monsoon in Chota Nagpur, according to Mumbai Mirror.

"It is the story of common people, their kindness and compassion," said Ghose, "and how they save the lives of an old couple while sacrificing their own material interests."

Due to the subject's universal appeal, "as the elderly are often considered a burden by their children today," the Sankhachil director chose to make the film in Hindi. Esteemed actor Adil Hussain called it a privilege to work with the director, who he claims to have enjoyed since his teenage years.

Ghose has won 16 National Awards for films like Dakhal (1981), Paar (1984), Antarjali Jatra (1987), Patang (1993), Yatra (2006) and more recently, Shankhachil (2016). In 1997, he became the first and only Indian to have received the Vittorio Di Sica Award.

He was also recently seen in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, starring Ishaan Khattar and Malavika Mohanan.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 12:50 PM