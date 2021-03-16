Academy Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav celebrate Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger nomination

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards with husband Nick Jonas, said announcing it herself 'made it so much more special'.

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav and director Ramin Bahrani celebrated the nomination of their film The White Tiger in the best-adapted screenplay category at the upcoming 93rd edition of the Academy Awards.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film bagged the nomination along with films like Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, The Father, Nomadland, and One Night in Miami.

The nominations were announced by Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas from London.

Chopra Jonas, 38, said announcing the nomination herself "made it so much more special".

"So so proud," she added.

Leading man Gourav expressed his happiness after officially becoming part of an Oscar-nominated film.

The 26-year-old actor also posted a video of the nomination ceremony, where he could be heard cheering on when The White Tiger landed a spot in the top five of the category.

Rao also shared the nomination card on Instagram alongside some pictures from the film's sets.

Speaking to Deadline, Bahrani explained why the film has been able to strike a chord with viewers all over the world. “The movie doesn’t’ condescend to its audience, it doesn’t play into easy politics – it doesn’t match anyone’s agenda per se," he said, adding that the audience may have appreciated the lack of any specific messaging in the movie.

DuVernay, who backed the Netflix movie via her film collective ARRAY, also congratulated the cast and crew.

We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger.

Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud ❤️@_GouravAdarsh @RajkummarRao #RaminBahrani (1/2) pic.twitter.com/btgCgOJ67h — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 15, 2021

Congratulations to our @ARRAYNow filmmakers on their Academy Award nominations! Magnificent work by Ramin Bahrani, Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot. Please enjoy these gems if you haven’t already. A CONCERTO IS A CONVERSATION and THE WHITE TIGER. Two films made with love. pic.twitter.com/UabmM33kFB — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 15, 2021

The Oscar nod for The White Tiger comes five days after the team's scored two BAFTA nominations.

While Bahrani received a BAFTA nod in the adapted screenplay category, Gourav landed the leading actor nomination for his performance.

Based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, The White Tiger follows Balram's (Gourav) rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival.

The Oscars award ceremony will be held on 25 April.