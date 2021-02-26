Abundantia Entertainment acquires television adaptation rights to Ashwin Sanghi’s Keepers of the Kalachakra

Keepers of the Kalachakra will be adapted into a multi-season series and Ashwin Sanghi will work closely with the writing team on the show.

Abundantia Entertainment, producer of films like Airlift, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Shakuntala Devi and original series like Breathe and Breathe: Into The Shadows, has acquired the rights to author Ashwin Sanghi’s iconic book, Keepers of the Kalachakra. The novel will be adapted into a major, multi-season series and the author will work closely with the writing team on the show.

I have an exciting #NewAnnouncement. I’m delighted to be collaborating with @Abundantia_Ent @vikramix and @ShikhaaSharma03 to develop a series based on my novel #KeepersOfTheKalachakra, a thriller that explores the overlap between quantum theory & spirituality. Interesting times! pic.twitter.com/T0NLSeSK2i — Ashwin Sanghi (@ashwinsanghi) February 26, 2021

The author is known for his novels that combine history, myth, science and philosophy. Keepers of the Kalachakra is a fearsome tale of men who guard the Kalachakra or The Wheel of Time. This book overlaps quantum theory with spirituality, creates a world with people at war with one another, a boomeranging conflict of faiths that results in acts of such slow and planned human cruelty that they defy human imagination. Trapped and wholly unaware of his actual foe, scientist Vijay Sundaram races against time to save humanity from impending doom. Zigzagging from the Ramayana to the birth of Buddhism; from the origin of Wahhabism to the Einsteinian gravitational wave-detectors of LIGO; from tantric practitioners to the Oval Office; and from the rites of Minerva, shrouded in frankincense, to the smoke-darkened ruins of Nalanda, Keepers Of The Kalachakra is a journey that leaves its readers at the edge of their seats and hooked on right till the end with its compelling read.

Sanghi’s other best-selling novels include The Rozabal Line, Chanakya's Chant, The Krishna Key, The Sialkot Saga and The Vault of Vishnu. He has also written two New York Times bestsellers in collaboration with James Patterson.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment said in a statement, “Keepers Of The Kalachakra has been a fascinating read and is one of my personal favourites. We are constantly on the look-out for disruptive and evocative stories and storytellers and there couldn’t be a better example of our content philosophy than this collaboration with Ashwin.”

Ashwin Sanghi said, "Keepers Of The Kalachakra is a cutting-edge thriller that explores the overlap between quantum theory and spirituality and I‘m truly excited that this story will come alive on millions of screens soon through Abundantia.”