The infamous trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is now made into a documentary, the streaming giant Netflix released the trailer. The case will be a three-part documentary and will start streaming from August 16. And thousands of fans have shared reactions on social media and YouTube ever since. Here are some of them:

One of them wrote- “It was just a matter of time for Netflix to make this documentary and here it is!” Someone expressed- “imagine if trial was never broadcasted live. amber and her team would have claimed that johnny used his money and power to win the case.” Another one said- “THIS HAS TO BE A MEME.” One stated- “This is absolutely wild that Netflix is making a movie about it. At the same time, I will definitely be watching it.” One user had an explosive take that read- “The fact she’s still playing the victim card when she’s clearly in the wrong is just astounding, I hope she gets the punishment she so rightfully deserves.” Another wrote- “I can’t wait. Even though I watched the trial live daily and have watched everything I could since our even before, the prime documentary i saw does not hold a candle to this. Please don’t be one long episode… please be multi episodes! For the sake of all binge watching documentaries pleeeeeeeease netflix do not fail me now.”

Depp testifies

Back in April 2022, Johnny Depp testified against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard in court in Virginia. The testimony went three hours long and the actor denied allegations of physical abuse and informed the jury that he sued his ex-wife, to clear his name of accusations of domestic abuse.

The actor clarified his stance and said, “My goal is the truth. One day you’re Cinderella and then in zero point six seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that and neither did my children.” He continued, “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

The actor filed a libel suit against Amber over claims of defamation after the actress called herself a victim of “sexual violence” in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.

The aftermath

Months after going through a long-drawn controversial court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has been keeping a low profile and taking out time for some solitude. The actor’s personal life has clearly forced him to take a step back from movies. Depp is presently enjoying a quiet life in the English countryside, experiencing the simple joys of life with the local culture and people. Speaking about his new life, Depp, in a recent interview with a local magazine Somerset Life, spoke about how things are working out for him in Somerset.

Sharing how he loves “places with character”, Depp revealed about his homes in various places that are all special to him. “I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special,” he added.