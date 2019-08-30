Abominable: DreamWorks Animations adventure film on mystical Yeti to release in India on 27 September

DreamWorks Animation's forthcoming film Abominable is set to hit screens in India on 27 September. The film is being distributed in the country by Universal Pictures.

Co-produced by Pearl Studios, Abominable narrates the tale of a wide-eyed, mystical creature, a Yeti named Everest and his newly found friend, Yi and their 2,000-mile adventure from the streets of China to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes, all the way to Mount Everest. The film marks the directorial debut for Jill Culton, who in the past was an animator and storyboard artist on Toy Story, A Bug’s Life and Toy Story 2. Todd Wilderman has served as a co-director on the film.

When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, she and her friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) to help Everest get home.

Penning down the story by her own experience, Culton shares her real source of inspiration. “When you have a blank slate like that to play with, you tend to fill it in with what you know and love,” Culton said. Turns out, her greatest inspirations were also her largest. “I’ve had huge, 90-pound-plus dogs for most of my life. They are my kids; I’ve had bloodhounds mostly, and they’re sloppy, slobbery and hilarious. I could just see myself connecting through the relationship that Yi has with the Yeti, and I drew the initial sketches of them together. I initially wanted him to be huge, like the kind of dogs I’ve had. Additionally, all my love for nature got poured into this—including my experiences camping and traveling.”

Abominable has been produced by Suzanne Buirgy (Kung Fu Panda 2, Home) and Peilin Chou of Pearl Studio. Additionally, the film is executive produced by Tim Johnson (Over the Hedge, Home, ANTZ), Frank Zhu (Checked In, Lotus Code) and Li Ruigang (Kung Fu Panda 3, The Taking of Tiger Mountain).

Watch the trailer here



