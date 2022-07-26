There is a lot to look forward to, and a lot of hard work to be done Says Abhishek Vyas, after this big collaboration Abhishek Vyas has 4 big projects in the pipeline.

Having proved his mettle in eminent leadership roles at Netflix, Zee Studios ,Eros International & Star India Abhishek Vyas now announces his new venture, AVS Films, in collaboration with the Royal Family of UAE.

Backed with an investment of 150 million USD, AVS Films will be producing content (films and series) across multiple languages focusing on brining top notch stories on screen and aims to nurture and give a platform to new and best of talent in the entertainment industry for audiences across the world.

“I have had the opportunity to be deeply entrenched in the Indian film industry having worked with some of the leading film studios and streaming platforms in India. With this new venture, I shift gears to become an independent producer to bring some amazing stories that need to be told. From a big budget action film to a riveting story based on a famous personality who changed the face of modern Cricket in India—we will be soon announcing the first slate of 4 projects. There is a lot to look forward to, and a lot of hard work to be done. See you at the movies soon!” said Abhishek Vyas, Founder and CEO, AVS Films.

He aims at unlocking value in the company and targets being a Unicorn in the next 3 years.

Vyas’s career boasts of successful films like Manikarnika, Tanu Weds Manu 2, Kesari, Good Newz, Khaali Peeli, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, Gunjan Saxena, Ludo, Haseen Dilruba among others.

